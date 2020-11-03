Micromax unveils new smartphones

The IN note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB/ 4GB + 128GB in white and green colors and is priced from Rs 10,999 to Rs 12,499

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Smartphone and consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics unveiled smartphones under its ‘IN’ brand.

The IN note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB/ 4GB + 128GB in white and green colors and is priced from Rs 10,999 to Rs 12,499.

Another model IN 1b will be available in 2GB + 32GB/4GB + 64GB in purple, blue and green. This is priced from Rs 6,999 to 7,999.

Registration for both the smartphones will begin from November 3 onwards on Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com and will go on sale from November 24 and 26 respectively. This will be followed by retail channels across the country.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said, “These made in India smartphones offer the best-in-segment specifications at ‘in for India’ prices. We will continue to raise the bar higher for both design and technology to address the requirements of our customers.”

The IN note 1 comes with MediaTek Helio G85 processor and sports a 6.67-inch punch hole ultra-bright FHD+ display. It has 48MP AI quad camera with 16MP wide angle selfie camera. The AI is capable of recognizing scenarios and objects and optimises them instantly for better results. It has a 5,000mAh battery with a reverse charging capability (phone can be used to charge another wireless device).

IN 1b comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and sports a 6.5 inch mini-drop HD+ display, AI Dual camera with 13MP primary + 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. Both have USB C type charging, a release said.

