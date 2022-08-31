Microsoft offers package worth lakhs to visually impaired student

Indore: Yash Sonkiya, a differently abled student from Indore have been offered a job as a software engineer by Microsoft worth lakhs.

Eldest among three siblings, Yash has been visually impaired from childhood. Yash, is a Computer Science Btech Graduate from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, Indore. Microsoft has offered him a basic package of 15 lakhs and some stocks of their company.

“It was a difficult ride in the starting, but slowly and steadily everything became normal. My college and my friends helped me a lot. The Internet helped me a lot. I faced a lot of challenges but also received support from other people. Visually impaired people who feel helpless should understand that every field is not for everyone, instead, they should give their 100 per cent where they could,” Yash told ANI.

Yash’s Father, Yashpal is a normal canteen owner in Indore, he told ANI, ” It has been a struggle, but if we fight it out then struggle seems small. It was difficult sending Yash to a normal school and college but we always searched distinct teachers for yash which paid off.” “I have studied till High school and it was beyond my imagination that my son will be offered a job from Microsoft. Though, I was confident he will become a software engineer. My son is my Pride and today he has proved himself”, Yashpal told ANI.

Director-Professor of SGSITS, Indore from where Yash did his graduation, Rakesh Saxena on Yash’s achievement, told ANI,” faculty of our college helped Yash a lot. Microsoft identified his true potential and he has received a very good package.”

