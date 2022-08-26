35,980 AP students trained in soft skills through Microsoft

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday described as a proud moment the completion of soft skills training for 35,980 students through Microsoft in the state, a first of its kind in the country.

Participating in the Microsoft certification presentation programme at Andhra University Convocation Hall in the morning, he said that 1.62 lakh candidates were trained in 40 soft skill courses in the state so far. The state government had spent Rs.25,000 to Rs.50,000 on each student amounting to about Rs.32 crore till now under the programme without burdening the students, he said, and pointed out that soft skills gave employment opportunities to the youth.

Noting that education alone ensured development of children, Jagan said that his government had already come up with revolutionary changes in education system –from attracting the children to school through Amma Vodi to Nadu Nedu, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, English medium instruction and other programmes.