Mika goes all out to plan the most romantic proposal for his ‘Vohti’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Mika Singh has finally decided to tie the knot, and settle down, on his upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. We’ll get to witness the whole process soon enough and one of the contestants might actually win over Mika Singh’s heart and become his ‘Vohti’. So, what kind of a proposal do you think Mika has planned for his bride-to-be?

Mika plans the most romantic and exotic proposal for his ‘Vohti’. ‘Grand’ doesn’t even begin to define what’s in store for the bride-to-be. With Dubai’s Atlantis – The Palm’s private beach in consideration for the location of the proposal, exotic best fits the singer’s style. Wooing a girl is never easy and if a 90-piece orchestra, specially flown in, is involved, you can be absolutely sure of the answer. There are more things in store for his ‘Vohti’, such as jewellery, candles, roses and much more!

The show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is ramping up for its launch soon and Mika Singh will choose his life partner on the show. Audiences get to witness all of this, accompanying the superstar singer in his most important journey.

Stay tuned for more updates as ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is set to launch on June 19, on Star Bharat.