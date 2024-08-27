Mild tension as youth hurls stones at place of worship in Santoshnagar

Youth's family claim he was mentally unwell; locals from another community, who noticed this, caught and thrashed him before handing him over to the police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 12:28 PM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when a youth allegedly pelted stones at a place of worship at Rakshapuram Colony in Santoshnagar on Monday night.

Though the youth’s family claimed he was mentally unwell, the police said they were yet to ascertain it. The suspect, an MBA graduate, was reportedly depressed after separation from his wife and was also being treated for the same.

On Monday at around 11.30 pm, he came near the place of worship and threw stones at it. He was accompanied by his other friend. The locals from another community, who noticed it, caught and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The incident triggered mild tension in the already communally sensitive area. On receiving information, the Santoshnagar police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control.

South-East Zone DCP Kiran Patil said additional force was deployed immediately after the incident and the situation was under control. A youth was detained for questioning. Based on findings from further investigation, necessary action will be taken.