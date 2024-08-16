Hyderabad: Place of worship vandalised, organiser assaulted in Gajularamaram

The assaulters who are believed to belonging to the same neighbourhood trespassed into the premises and picked up an argument with organiser Daiva Prasad over an unknown issue and assaulted him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 09:53 PM

The assaulters who are believed to belonging to the same neighbourhood trespassed into the premises and picked up an argument with organiser Daiva Prasad over an unknown issue and assaulted him.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons trespassed into a place of worship and allegedly vandalised the premises apart from assaulting its organiser at JNNURM Colony in Gajularamaram on Thursday night.

As per available information, the assaulters who are believed to belonging to the same neighbourhood trespassed into the premises and picked up an argument with one Daiva Prasad over an unknown issue and assaulted him.

They further damaged the glasses, lights and furniture of place of worship and created nuisance.

Prasad was shifted to a private hospital and being treated. The Cyberabad police are investigating.