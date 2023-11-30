Mild tension in Adilabad as activists of BSP, BRS clash

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Mancherial: Tension prevailed for a while when cadres of BJP and BSP staged dharnas in Kaghaznagar on Thursday.

Activists of the BJP and BSP staged a sit-in in front of polling station number 90 near the Government Primary School (Girls) in the town, alleging that BRS had rigged votes. The BJP withdrew the protest when party candidate Dr Harish Rao brought the issue to the notice of officials concerned.

However, BSP activists led by State president Dr RS Praveen Kumar continued their sit-in at the polling station. They exchanged heated arguments and raised slogans criticising the BRS. The two groups pelted stones and slippers against each other, resulting in tension. Policemen who were present at the spot resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Karimnagar Vigilance DSP Srinivas Rao, Kaghaznagar Town Sub-Inspector Ganganna and constable Rathnakar reported injuries. Additional SP Acheshwar Rao reached the spot.