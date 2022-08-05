Mild tension prevails in Huzurabad as BJP, TRS activists clash

Published Date - 02:29 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Huzurabad town when the BJP activists tried to rush towards open debate dias arranged at Ambedkar chowk to discuss the development of the constituency.

It may be recalled that MLC Padi Koushik Reddy invited the local MLA Eatala Rajender for debate on the development of the Huzurabad segment on Friday.

According to his challenge, Koushik Reddy reached dias at 11 am and left the spot after waiting for an half an hour as Rajender did not turn out.

When MLC concluded his speech, some of the BJP workers rushed to Ambedkar chowk and burnt the effigy of Koushik Reddy. While they were moving towards the dias, TRS workers prevented them. Activists of both the parties threw slippers and party flags at each other.

Police personnel swung into action and pacified the clashing mob by using mild force. Cops arrested BJP workers and shifted them to the police station.

On Thursday, both BJP and TRS workers clashed with each other over erection of flexi banners at Ambedkar chowk.

