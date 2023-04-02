Mild tremor in MP; no casualty reported

A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday, with no report of casualty or property damage.

Jabalpur: A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or property damage, they said.

The tremor was recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at 11 am, with its epicentre near Jabalpur at a depth of 23 kilometres, India Meteorological Centre (Jabalpur) in-charge Biju J Joseph told PTI.

The seismic activity was experienced in Jabalpur and nearby Umaria district, he said.