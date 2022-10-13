Mild tremors felt in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:52 AM, Thu - 13 October 22

Representational Image Officials said the magnitude of the earthquake was measured on the Richter scale to be 3.

Adilabad: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Utnoor mandal centre, triggering panic among locals on Wednesday night.

Several people ran out of their homes fearing their houses would collapse due to the earthquake when the tremors were experienced for two seconds at 11.23 pm.

Locals said that Utnoor mandal felt tremors seven years ago. Several parts of both Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts felt mild tremors in October last year too.