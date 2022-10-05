Celebrations erupt in Adilabad as CM KCR forays into national politics

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:01 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Adilabad: Cadre of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) erupted into celebrations following Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement of his foray into national politics across erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Activists and leaders of the party flocked to important junctions and offices of the party to celebrate the occasion in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centres. They burst crackers and distributed sweets as part of the celebrations.

Party leaders said Rao would make an indelible mark on national politics soon. They said the BRS would be an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. They opined that the entry of Rao would bring about a qualitative change in the politics, and said people of other States would welcome the BRS, considering the innovative policies and schemes being implemented in Telangana.

A bike rally was taken out in Utnoor mandal centre. The participants raised slogans in support of the decision of the Chief Minister. They later burst crackers and shared sweets.

A festival-like mood prevailed in villages and towns, mandal centres of the four districts, where streets and roads turned pink following the display of flags of the party.