Dalit families donate soya produce worth Rs 66k for CM KCR’s national political entry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:32 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Dalit families donate soya bean produce to Bharathiya Rashtra Samithi, in Mukhra (K) at Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

Adilabad: In a novel gesture, 33 families, who were beneficiaries of the Dalit Basthi scheme, donated soya bean produce, harvested from their agriculture fields, on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s foray into national politics at model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

Expressing happiness over the historical occasion, the families donated 50 kilograms of soya beans each to the endeavour. They gathered a total of 16.50 quintals of beans and the value of the grains was assessed to be Rs.66,000. They handed over the produce to Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi, who was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Talvare Thirupathi, one of the beneficiaries, said that they were once daily wage earners, but now became farmers after they were provided with three acres of cultivatable land each under the Dalit Basthi scheme in 2017. The beneficiaries stated that they would always be indebted to Rao for phenomenally transforming their lives by extending the innovative initiative.

They later performed Ksheerabhisekam to a poster of the Chief Minister. MPTC G Subhash, beneficiaries Namavad Balaji, Sanjeev and others were present.

Incidentally, 1,693 farmers belonging to weaker sections were given 4,368 acres of cultivable land in the district, which stood in the first position in implementing the scheme so far. A sum of Rs.190 crore was already spent to purchase the lands. A total of 300 acres of land has already been purchased and purchase of 500 acres is at various stages against the annual target of 1,000 acres set for this financial year.