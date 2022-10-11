Efforts on to create infrastructure to rural parts: Adilabad MP

Adilabad: Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao said he would strive to create transportation and electricity infrastructure to rural parts. He along with Collector Sikta Patnaik convened a review meeting over implementation of schemes taken up by various departments here on Tuesday.

Bapu Rao stated that efforts would be made to improve infrastructure of rural parts if proposals were prepared. He said that funds were being granted for the welfare of farmers. He advised farmers to utilize the funds and to grow various crops. He instructed officials to take steps to protect the health of women from tribal habitations who were facing hardships due to anemia malnutrition, by providing nutrition supplements.

The MP told the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure better transportation, drinking and electricity facilities to rural parts which were affected by recent heavy rains. He also asked agriculture officials to encourage farmers to go for organic fertilizers. He stated that farmers were losing lives to diseases caused by application of inorganic fertilizers and pesticides to grow crops. He recalled that a similar review meeting was held online during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Collector informed the MP that 237 schools were selected to be developed under the ambitious Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme. She stated that nutritious food was being extended to women and children with malnutrition. She said that steps were being taken to recruit doctors at a government super specialty hospital of the town for offering better quality medical services to the public.

An irrigation tank in Khanapur of the district centre was being converted into a mini tank bund and the works were nearing completion, the Collector said, also asking officials to take up developmental activities in Bangaruguda and to supply power to the locality.