Miley Cyrus says touring ‘isn’t healthy’ for her

Miley Cyrus has enjoyed an extremely successful career since bursting onto the scene, but she admits that the touring side of her job "isn't healthy" for her.

By IANS Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, who comes from a famous family including pop star dad Billy Ray Cyrus, burst onto the scene in 2005 as the lead star in Disney’s Hannah Montana before making a name for herself in the music industry, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She admitted that the touring side of her job leaves a lot to be desired. In a recent chat shared on her TikTok, Miley (30) confessed that her role as a cheerleader in her younger years helped set her up for the touring life, and also said how it affected her.

She was quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’ as saying, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observed isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

She also revealed the physical elements of touring, joking that her appearance dramatically changes the further into a tour she gets. The words came after she recently opened up about her feud with the late Sinead O’Connor.

When Miley released the controversial single ‘Wrecking Ball’ a decade ago, she paid tribute to the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ music video in the opening sequence of her own shot. In response to the sweet tribute, Sinead, who died last month at the age of 56, warned Miley about being sexualised in the music industry.

Writing an open letter to the starlet following the scenes, Sinead had said: “The message you keep sending is that it’s somehow cool to be prostituted. It’s so not cool Miley. It’s dangerous. I would be encouraging you to send healthier messages to your peers, that they and you are worth more than what is currently going on in your career.”

It led to Miley having a go at Sinead. She has since reflected on her words explaining she didn’t realise the star’s fragility at the time. However, some fans have questioned Miley addressing the row, with a number asking why the singer didn’t apologise for “making fun” of Sinead’s mental health.