Millet Festival set to take place in Hyderabad on Nov 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: Here’s some exciting news for health-conscious individuals! The Deccan Development Society (DDS) is organizing a millet festival on November 4 in Hyderabad.

This event offers a unique opportunity for people to engage with millet farmers and panelists, providing answers to their millet-related questions.

Attendees can also indulge in a millet buffet and take part in a seed exhibition.

Participants in the festival will have the chance to savor over 10 varieties of millet dishes. Moreover, they will have the opportunity to learn various millet recipes.

The event will take place at College of Home Sciences, Saifabad. Those interested can secure their spot by registering online and paying a fee of Rs 230. Additionally, groups of six or more can take advantage of an additional discount.

📣ATTENTION FOODIES OF HYDERABAD! We are back! Join us in a unique feast and celebration of millets on 4th November 2023 at College of Home Sciences, Saifabad Find more details at https://t.co/1fj3qLZTb1 and register yourself before 3rd Nov, 2pm. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/KUVCe2qFI7 — Deccan Development Society (@DDS_SANGHAMS) October 28, 2023