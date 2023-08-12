Telangana: DDS opens expo of uncultivated leafy vegetables

The DDS organized the exhibition of 40 varieties of green leafy vegetables at Machanuru village in Nyalkal mandal on Saturday as part of their annual event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Sangareddy: The Deccan Development Society (DDS), known for encouraging consumption of uncultivated leafy vegetables, has put up its annual exhibition of green leafy vegetables abundantly found in agricultural fields of Zaheerabad region.

The DDS organized the exhibition of 40 varieties of green leafy vegetables at Machanuru village in Nyalkal mandal on Saturday as part of their annual event.

While women were sharing their knowledge on the nutritional values of the leafy vegetables, visitors, who came from across Telangana and even Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, listened intently.

They also paid a visit to fields at Arjun Nayak Thanda and Potlapally villages in Nyalkal where the leafy vegetables were found. The visitors were served delicious food made with 20 varieties of vegetables.

DDS director Dr Rukmini Rao spoke.