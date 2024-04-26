DDS women display 80 varieties of seeds to mark International Seed Day

Women members of DDS, who turned into seed conservators over the years, have come up with a variety of seeds. As many as 43 seed conservators from 25 villages have participated in the programme. They have displayed 80 varieties of seeds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 07:30 PM

Sangareddy: The Deccan Development Society (DDS) has celebrated International Seed Day in a grand day at DDS’s Pasthapur office on Friday.

They have come up with some rare varieties of millet, pulses, oil seeds, and other food grains that were not available in the market. Speaking on the occasion, Mogulamma, a seed conservator from Potlapally, has said they used to cultivate a variety of crops when she was young.

Saying that shed used to grow all the crops her family eats, she has said that the farmers now cultivate one or two varieties of crops

Another farmer Narsamma has said that they will follow the seed exchange with their fellow farmers. She has said that she will share the seeds she possesses with others while getting the seeds that she does not have from others.