MIM is our main opponent in GHMC polls, says Kishan Reddy

We oppose MIM because it harasses Muslims of old city through extortion with the help of hooligans, said G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy declared on Sunday that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is the State BJP’s main opponent in GHMC elections.

Kishan Reddy tried to impress upon the Muslims that the party was not against them. “We oppose the MIM because it persecutes and harasses Muslims of old city through extortion with the help of hooligans, we oppose the MIM as a political opponent and not as a representative of Muslims,” he said.

Countering the allegations of TRS that BJP was trying to incite communal violence to benefit in GHMC elections, Kishan Reddy, participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Hyderabad Press Club here, said BJP ran 80 per cent of the municipal corporations in the entire nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been running the country for the past six years without any major communal incident or extremist attack.

He assured the voters that the BJP would look into the matter of declaration of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 by the Centre itself to end the decades-long controversy.

‘TRS didn’t deliver’

Blaming the TRS for failing to implement the promises it made to the people of GHMC area, Kishan Reddy claimed the BJP was receiving tremendous response from the voters. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised the voters that he would convert Hyderabad into Dallas, old city into Istanbul, build four super speciality hospitals, lakhs of 2BHK houses and clean Tank Bund during 2016 GHMC elections. He failed in delivering even one of these promises,” he said.

He alleged that the old city was deprived of Metro connectivity because of TRS and MIM. “While we are able to run outpatient wards and the second year MBBS classes in the AIIMS at Bibinagar, the State government has not handed over the buildings to us so far,” he said. He said that the Telangana government is also not cooperating with the Centre for the completion of the second phase of MMTS to provide a cheaper transport option to the citizens.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .