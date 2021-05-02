Mind your language, Talasani tells Bandi Sanjay

Minister took a strong exception to what he termed as “intemperate” language used by Sanjay against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other Cabinet Ministers

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has advised the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to speak responsibly rather than making cheap remarks against anyone.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Yadav took a strong exception to what he termed as “intemperate” language used by Sanjay against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other Cabinet Ministers. He advised that as a responsible MP and the State president of a political party, Sanjay should maintain some decorum.

Yadav stated that the State government was taking all measures for containing the spread of Covid-19 in the State. He asserted that the Chief Minister was directly monitoring the prevailing situation in the State and was initiating timely measures to provide best possible services to the people in the State.

“But the BJP parliament members from the State continue to speak irresponsibly. If he is not confident about the State government, Sanjay should ask the Centre about the measures taken by the TRS government against Covid-19,” he said.

The Minister also reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had repeatedly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latter’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed out that more people were dying in the BJP-ruled States and demanded to know what the BJP government were doing to control the pandemic.

On the allegations being levelled against Eatala Rajender, he stated that the issue was within the purview of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. He dared the Opposition parties to produce evidence for the allegations being made by them.

MLC Shambipur Raju rubbished the allegations that he was a benami of the Chief Minister and his family. He dared the BJP leaders to prove their allegations that he had encroached about 380 acres of land in the State and offered to hand over the lands to the poor in the presence of Sanjay. He warned the BJP leaders against making baseless allegations.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman and MLC M Sreenivas Reddy also spoke.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .