Mindful habits that will make you better person

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: The fast-paced and competitive life that we lead today can take its toll as the years pass. Take a pause/ a step back – a phrase we hardly pay attention to can take up a new meaning when preparing for a life-changing exam like the TSPSC. The jobs offered by the State government offer an aspirant a chance to make the lives of the public easier through their work.

With lakhs of candidates applying for the posts, tension and stress of doing well is at an all-time high. In the time between preparation and staying up-to-date on the excess information that surrounds us, it’s easy to get lost in the vortex of burnout. While your preparation is one part of your life, be mindful of your surroundings and other parts of your life that makes you who you are as a person.

Happiness and peace in life are only possible when you learn to compartmentalise. When you leave your study room or the library, leave your tensions, worries and fears about the recruitment exams in there. Form some mindful habits which are actions made with full awareness and attention. That means whatever choice you make this way is more likely to benefit your overall mental health and well-being.

Become an early riser

‘Early bird catches the worm’ is said for a reason. When you wake up early, you have time to think about your goals for the day. For aspirants, sound sleep and waking up early will leave them particularly motivated. If you can catch the sunrise, that’s even better.

Eat well

It’s very common for candidates to put on weight when prepping for exams. The first thing you can do is eat slowly and relish every bite. A mistake binge-eaters make is scarf down their food and move on to the next snack.

Be grateful

It’s important to focus on the good things in your life. Count the positive things you are grateful for. You will be much happier knowing this.

Be in the moment

It’s very easy to think about what you didn’t do, bad choices and regrets. Instead focus on the ‘now’ of your life and savour the good moments.

Surround yourself with positive vibes

See that you spend time with people who motivate you and boost your spirits. Stay away from negative people, they are unhappy with themselves and tend to push their frustrations on others. Don’t let such people bring you down, especially at such a crucial time.

Avoid being a control freak

There is nothing you can do about things beyond your control. The moment you accept this fact, you will find that you feel much happier. If there is something you can’t understand, let it go. This will help you focus on the things you can change and control.