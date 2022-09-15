Mindspace announces sports fellowship for nine Table Tennis players

Hyderabad: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (‘Mindspace REIT’) announced sports fellowships for the reigning national table tennis champion and Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist Akula Sreeja, S Fidel R Snehit and seven others of the Somnath Ghosh Table Tennis Academy, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Anukram Jain, Jakkala Gowri, Kesavan Kannan, Raaga Niveditha Balusuri, Sainath Reddy, Kesavan Kannan, and Balusuri Varun Shanker are the other players who are also in the list of phase one of the fellowship scheme. This fellowship will provide allowance for coaching, training infrastructure, physio, travel expenses, participation fees, diet and nutrition.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has partnered with a non-profit organisation United Way of Hyderabad, to reach deserving players in table tennis and also looking to extend their support to other sports in the coming days.

Speaking on this occasion Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said, “We conceptualised #MindspaceForAthletes as an initiative that is sport agnostic, inclusive, and backed with a resolute belief in talent. We are happy to have played a small role in enabling Sreeja Akula’s Golden win for India.”

“I am grateful to my coach and mentor, Somnath Ghosh for his invaluable inputs and support. I am also very thankful to Mindspace REIT for supporting sports beyond cricket, and me in particular, enabling me to represent India at a global level,” said Sreeja Akula.