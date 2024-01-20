Title ahead of Olympics big boost, says Hyderabad paddler Sreeja

Hyderabad: Hyderabad paddler Akula Sreeja is delighted with her maiden international title after clinching the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi in Texas. The youngster felt that the title came at the right time as it is the Olympic year and the result is a big boost going forward.

Speaking from Texas, the 25-year-old city girl said that she always wanted to win the international title. “I am feeling very happy to win the maiden international title. I have been working hard for the last few months and it paid off,” she added.

Sreeja was busy in domestic circuit till December playing in Zonals and National Championship and with the end of the domestic circuit, she shifted her focus to international tournaments.

“I was very busy till December competing in various domestic tournaments. Now the focus is on the international circuit and I am training accordingly. I competed in the Star Contender tournament in Doha before this tournament,” she revealed.

The Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medalist revealed that the victory also serves as a catalyst to her Olympic dream. “Winning the title at the right time is important. My Olympic qualification chances will improve with this win. My ranking and team’s ranking will improve,” added the Hyderabad girl who is currently ranked 94 in the world and will jump into the 70s when the new rankings are out.

Sreeja is on her way to Goa to compete in WTT Star Contender, which will begin from January 23. “The tournament is going to be tough. I don’t have enough time to train. But I am high on confidence and look to continue this form and record some upset victories,” said the youngster on her target in the tournament.

Sreeja is keen to put her best foot forward to clinch the Paris Games qualification next. “The World Team Championship will be held in Korea in February and it is crucial. If we reach the quarterfinal, we will qualify for the Paris Games. If we miss that, we have to play singles qualification matches next,” she added. She also revealed that though her coach Somanath Ghosh could not travel to the US for the tournament, he has been her constant support. “He watched all the matches online and shared strategies ahead of my big matches.”

The Reserve Bank of India employee thanked her sponsors Dream Sports Foundation and RBI and hoped for the support from the Telangana Government that would boost her chances of representing the country at the Olympics.