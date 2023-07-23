Minerva Academy becomes first Indian club to win Gothia Cup in Swede

Gothia Cup is the world's largest and most international youth football tournament held every year.

Stockholm: Minerva Academy FC made history as it became the first-ever Indian club to clinch the Gothia Cup being held in Sweden on Saturday, defeating Ordin FC, a Brazillian side.

Minerva beat Ordin by 3-1 in the Boys 13 cateogry. As per website of the tournament, “Gothia Cup is the world’s largest and most international youth football tournament. Each year, around 1700 teams from 80 nations take part and they play 4500 games on 110 pitches.” The first-ever edition of the tournament was held in 1975 and it is owned by BK Hacken, a top Sweden football club.

India was off to a good start, scoring two goals in the opening five minutes of the match. But the Brazillian side fought back with a goal in the first half. Indians took their two-goal lead once again before the half-time whistle.

India managed to keept Ordin away from their goal in the second half with some brilliant defending and won the match. The club acknowledged the win on their official Twitter handle.

“WORLD CHAMPION! Records broken, History made and the Indian Flag is held High. A massive feat and a statement in World Football as Minerva Academy emerges as Champions of #GothiaCup2023 beating Brazilian side Ordin FC by a 3-1 margin in the Final!!,” tweeted the club.

“This is a significant day for Indian football. We have worked hard for months for this,” said the team’s goalkeeper, Yoihenba Khwairakpam as quoted by competition’s website.

“It is very emotional, especially because we have such strong support from our fans in the stands, cheering for us and our country. It feels tremendous to represent India by winning the Gothia Cup. I believe everyone who supported us throughout this journey is as proud of us as we are of them,” he added.