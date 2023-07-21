Football: AIFF introduces U-20 national championship for men

By PTI Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF), after consultations with its competition committee, has decided to introduce an U-20 national championship for men.

The tournament, to be played annually, will be known as the U-20 National Football Championship. The inaugural championship will be staged in January-February 2024.

For the current season, players born on and after January 1, 2005, and not later than December 31, 2007, will be eligible to play.

While introducing the U-20 championship, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, “We are starting this tournament after extensive discussions with our technical department and competition committee.” The AIFF used to conduct an U-21 National Championship but it was discontinued a few years ago.

“Our main aim behind this championship is to provide more opportunities to the footballers in the U-20 age group, who may not make the team for the senior national football championship for the Santosh Trophy for their respective states,” he said.

Chaubey also pointed out that since there are two other age groups of national football championships in place for sub-juniors and juniors, this tournament will provide a perfect gateway for the upcoming footballers to enter the world of professional football.

AIFF secretary general, Shaji Prabhakaran said, “AIFF introducing the National Youth U20 Championship will further boost young players, who, unfortunately, could not participate in any competition at the youth level during the COVID period.” The chairman of the competition committee, Anil Kumar said, “It has always been our prime aim to involve a greater number of footballers at the national level and provide them the chance to showcase their talent at a younger age.”