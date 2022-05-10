Mini goods vehicle, private bus catch fire after collision in Sangareddy, one dead

Published: Updated On - 10:22 AM, Tue - 10 May 22

Sangareddy: One person died, at least three others have sustained serious injuries when a Mini goods vehicle carrying passengers and a private bus have caught in fire after a head on collision of the two on NH-65 near Zaheerabad Town in the early hours of Tuesday.

While the private travels bus was coming to Hyderabad from Mumbai, the goods vehicle was heading to Latur from Hyderabad. The goods vehicle was engulfed in fire immediately after the collision.

The front part of the bus also caught in fire, but the passengers were safely ejected. While four persons travelling in the goods vehicle sustained serious burn injuries, one of them died while undergoing treatment at Area Hospital Zaheerabad an hour later.

The fire tenders have doused the fire, but the goods vehicle vehicle was reduced into ashes. Police have registered a case.