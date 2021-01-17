Mini-Medaram jatara from Feb 24 to 27

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Mulugu: The Koya priests of the Medram tribal shrine on Sunday announced that the Mini Medaram jatara would be conducted from February 24 to 27 at Medaram in SS Tadwai mandal in the district.

The priests, who met at Medaram on Sunday, said that cleansing of the shrine, worshipping of the Gaddelu and ‘village confinement’ would be held on Feb 24, while Archana with turmeric and vermillion for Sammakka and Saralamma would be held the next day. Devotees can visit the deities on Feb 26 and the jatara will conclude on Feb 27 (Saturday) with the worshipping of the tribal deities.

