Mini Textile Park to be set up at Kodakandla: KTR

The mini textile park will create new livelihood avenues to about 20,000 weaving families in the Kodakandla area

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: A mini textile park will be set up in Kodakandla in Warangal district. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took the decision after taking into account all necessary facilities in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions for benefit of weavers. The mini textile park will create new livelihood avenues to about 20,000 weaving families in the Kodakandla area.

During a review meeting held here on Monday, Rama Rao said thousands of skilled weavers from Kodakandla migrated to other States for livelihood, but were keen to return to their hometown after witnessing the support being extended by the State government for the textile sector.

“People especially weavers from Kodakandla have been wanting the mini textile park which will improve their livelihood opportunities in their hometown. We will continue to extend further support to them,” he said.

The Minister who reviewed the progress of various programmes being implemented for the handloom and textile sectors, assured that all the welfare programmes being implemented for weavers, will continue without any compromise. He said the State government would continue the ambitious Bathukamma Sarees manufacturing programme, which is being carried out on a large scale every year, especially to support powerloom workers in the State.

On the occasion, Rama Rao remembered that the Nethannaku Cheyutha scheme came as a major relief for weavers during the COVID pandemic and subsequent, economic crisis. With the State government giving an exemption and allowing the weavers to withdraw their savings along with the government contribution before the prescribed period, about 25,000 weavers’ families received a total amount of Rs 95 crore.

He assured to take into consideration the requests from weavers to continue the programme and take up the issue in the Cabinet meeting for necessary action in this regard. He sought a detailed report from the textile department officials to pitch for budget allocations to the textile and handloom sectors in the upcoming State budget for 2021-22.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked KT Rama Rao for his prompt response on the occasion. Handlooms and Textiles Commissioner Shailaja Ramaiyyer and other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .