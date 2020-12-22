Minimum temperatures continue to drop in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Adilabad: Minimum temperatures in many parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district continued to plummet further for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

While Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees celsius, Ginnedari of Tiryani mandal saw 3.9 degrees. Bela mandal recorded 5 degrees and Wankidi had 5.1 degrees. Sripur (U) and Kerameri mandals registered 5.4 degrees celsius each. Tamsi and Jainad mandals of Adilabad, Kubeer and Pembi mandals belonging to Nirmal district below 6 degrees, according to information available on Telangana State Development Planning Society’s website.

Meanwhile, Adilabad Rural, Neradigonda, Boath of Adilabad Jannaram, Hajipur and Kotapalli mandals belonging to Mancherial district registered somewhere between 6.1 and 8.7 degrees Celsius. Normal life in these mandals was affected due to the freezing temperatures. People were forced to remain indoors till 10 am. Senior citizens and children had a tough day.

