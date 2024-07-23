Adilabad: Collector expresses dissatisfaction over learning process of students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 06:44 PM

Collector Rajarshi Shah assess learning process by raising questions to a student of a primary school at Paraswada (K) village in Gadiguda mandal on Tuesday

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah expressed dissatisfaction over the poor learning process of students of a government school at Paraswada (K) village in Gadiguda mandal. He inspected the school during his tour to the mandal on Tuesday.

Shah interacted with students of a primary school and tried to assess their learning process by posing questions. He was displeased by the process when the students failed to learn the basics of mathematics and other subjects in Class 3 and 5.

He instructed the headmaster of the school to take steps to ensure students learn the basics.

Later, he inspected a culvert damaged by rains at Dharmaguda village. He told officials of the Panchayat Raj to create a temporary bridge for the convenience of the locals.

He directed the officials to supply essentials to residents of Maruguda in view of floods. He asked the Anganwadi worker to provide nutritional supplements to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

The Collector visited a primary health centre in Gadiguda mandal centre and checked attendance and records of drugs. He found out about the services being offered to the public.

He told the officials to offer quality services by attending duties regularly and without being late. He wanted them to conduct medical camps in remote areas.

Earlier, the Collector inspected Arjunaguda and Dabha (K) villages. He requested the officials to be cautious of floods and monitor the situation from time to time.

He told ASHA workers to create awareness among pregnant women about the importance of nutritious diet and health risks due to anemia.