Adilabad: Youngster feared drowned in Penganga river; Search operation launched

Adilabad: Police on Monday launched a search operation to trace a youngster who went missing in the Penganga river at Dollara village in Jainath mandal on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, who inspected the spot of the incident, said the district disaster response team was pressed to trace Shiva (23) from Chanda (T) village in Adilabad Rural mandal, who was feared drowned in the river when he was taking a dip in it on Sunday evening.

Shiva along with two other friends were taking a bath in the river at the time of the incident. He was not familiar with swimming and is said to have drowned at a deep spot in the river.

The friends managed to swim ashore and alerted Shiva’s parents who in turn informed the police about the incident.