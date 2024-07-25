Efforts to improve road connectivity of Bheempur, says Adilabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:01 PM

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah said that efforts were being made to improve connectivity of Bheempur mandal. He was interacting with elders after participating in the ongoing Vana Mahotsavam programme held at Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal on Thursday.

After learning major problems through elders, Shah assured that steps were being taken to sanction funds to form roads to different villages of Bheempur mandal.

He said that local youngsters would be able to find jobs with the advent of the proposed ITI in Bheempur soon. He advised students to utilize government educational institutions and to bring recognition to the region by achieving their goals.

Earlier, he inspected the process of crop enumeration taken up in Bheempur mandal centre and instructed officials to ensure all crops were recorded.

District Agriculture Officer Pullaiah, MRO Satyanarayana and Mandal Agriculture officer Ravinder were present.