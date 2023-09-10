Minister Errabelli pays tribute to Ailamma on her death anniversary

He also reminisced about ‘Mali Dasha Udyamam’ (the second phase Telangana movement), which served as an inspiration for the Telangana movement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:04 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid his respects to Telabana armed struggle fighter Chityala Ailamma on the occasion of her death anniversary at Palakurthy by garlanding her statue on Sunday.

On the occasion, Rao lauded Ailamma as a warrior who valiantly battled against the autocratic rule of the Nizam and Visnoor Deshmukh.

He recounted how Ailamma, in an alliance with the communists, successfully thwarted the Deshmukh gangs’ encroachment on her farmland. Rao stressed that the collective action they undertook on that historic day marked the dawn of the Telangana armed struggle.

He also reminisced about ‘Mali Dasha Udyamam’ (the second phase Telangana movement), which served as an inspiration for the Telangana movement.

He praised Ailamma’s courage, noting that she struck fear into the hearts of both the landlords and the Razakars during that period.