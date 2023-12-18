Man kills father over land dispute in Jangaon

Police said that he was hit on his head with a stick by his son Narasimha during a heated argument over the registration of some farmland to Venakataiah’s two daughters as ‘dowry’.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 AM, Mon - 18 December 23

Jangaon: An elderly person was allegedly killed by his son at Sirisannagudem village of Palakurthy Mandal in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as G Venkataiah (70).

The police took the accused into custody and shifted the body to Jangaon government hospital for postmortem.