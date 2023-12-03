Veteran Errabelli loses seat to political novice

Veteran politician Errabelli Dayakar Rao, a six-time MLA and seasoned Minister affiliated with the BRS, experienced an unforeseen loss against a political newcomer.

08:21 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Jangaon: Seasoned politician Errabelli Dayakar Rao, a six-time MLA and Minister from the BRS, faced an unexpected defeat from a political debutant. Rao, known for his unbroken winning streak in multiple elections spanning three decades, lost to Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy, a 26-year-old debutant from the Congress party.

The defeat comes as a shock to many as Rao, with his vast experience and consistent victories, seemed unbeatable. However, Yashaswini Reddy’s emergence as the victor could be attributed to various factors, notably her parents-in-law, Hanumandla Rajender Reddy, a doctor based in the USA, and Jhansi Reddy, renowned for their service activities in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Yashaswini, a B.Tech graduate from the joint Mahabubnagar district who pursued her education in Hyderabad, entered the political arena without any prior background in politics. Her nomination by the Congress party raised eyebrows due to her mother-in-law’s failed bid for the ticket, stemming from citizenship issues.

Despite initial doubts and challenges during her campaign, Yashaswini Reddy, who is an NRI, managed to defy expectations and secure a surprising victory. Her grassroots efforts, including charitable initiatives, coupled with the support from the Reddy vote bank, significantly bolstered her appeal among constituents. Ultimately, she clinched the seat with an impressive margin of over 46,000 votes, surprising both her opponent and political observers alike.