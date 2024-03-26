Errabelli Dayakar Rao rubbishes land encroachment allegations as politically motivated

Sharan Chowdhary had on Monday lodged a complaint against former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao and Hyderabad CCS ACP Uma Maheshwar Rao, accusing them of illegally detaining, assaulting him and extorting money from him in August 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 02:19 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao rubbished allegations of land encroachment against him and stated that the case filed against him is politically motivated. He said efforts are being made to unnecessarily implicate him in a false case. He said he was being pressured to shift from the BRS, but he had no such plans.

Speaking at the Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Dayakar Rao said he had been an honest politician throughout his 40 years of political career. “A person named Sharan Chowdhary made allegations against me. I came to know that he was previously associated with the BJP and was removed from the party for allegedly being involved in land grabbing and other fraud cases. He has even cheated NRIs of crores of rupees. However, I have no relationship with him,” he said.

The former Minister said Sharan Chowdhary took Rs 5 crore from an NRI named Vijay from Vijayawada who filed a cheating case against him. He said though Vijay approached him through a common acquaintance for help, he had advised him to approach the police. “There are many cheating cases against Sharan and the police have seized his passport as well as his wife’s passport,” he said.

On the occasion, Dayakar Rao shared a video of NRI Vijay who stated that Sharan Chowdhary had cheated him of Rs 20 crore with fabricated documents. He said Sharan cheated many NRIs like him with false promises.