Former Palakurthi MLA Dr Sudhakar Rao nominated Chairperson for Aarogyasri

The term of the Aarogyasri Chairperson shall be two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday has issued orders nominating Dr N Sudhakar Rao, senior endocrinologist and former MLA, as the Chairperson of Board of Trustees of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

The term of the Aarogyasri Chairperson shall be two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

In addition to being a senior endocrinologist, Dr Sudhakar Rao was TDP MLA from Palakurthi (Warangal) between 1999 and 2004.

Also Read Armoor: BJP leader Vinay Reddy quits party