Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurates book fair in Karimnagar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar said books had power to change even an ordinary person into a great personality and emphasised on the need to provide books as knowledge to future generations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar distributing mementoes to district officials after inaugurating book fair in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said books had power to change even an ordinary person into a great personality and emphasised on the need to provide books as knowledge to future generations.

The Minister inaugurated a week-long book fair being organised by Telangana Sahitya Academy and district administration as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations at Jyothirao Phule grounds here on Thursday. It was possible to preserve and remember history only with books.

Also Read Karimnagar cops to educate youth under Prerana-2023 on March 3

Stating that Karimnagar was home for several poets and artists, he said famous literary persons including Jnanpith awardee Dr C Narayana Reddy, Padma Shri Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi and others were from the district.