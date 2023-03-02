Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurates book fair in Karimnagar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar said books had power to change even an ordinary person into a great personality and emphasised on the need to provide books as knowledge to future generations
Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said books had power to change even an ordinary person into a great personality and emphasised on the need to provide books as knowledge to future generations.
The Minister inaugurated a week-long book fair being organised by Telangana Sahitya Academy and district administration as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations at Jyothirao Phule grounds here on Thursday. It was possible to preserve and remember history only with books.
Stating that Karimnagar was home for several poets and artists, he said famous literary persons including Jnanpith awardee Dr C Narayana Reddy, Padma Shri Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi and others were from the district.