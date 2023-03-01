Karimnagar cops to educate youth under Prerana-2023 on March 3

Karimnagar Police to launch an awareness campaign titled ‘Prerana-2023’ to create awareness among the youth about drugs, cyber crimes offences and career guidance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Karimnagar: To create awareness among the youth about drugs, cyber crimes offences and career guidance, the Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police have decided to launch an awareness campaign titled ‘Prerana-2023’.

As part of it, the police have decided to organise a day-long programme in Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar on March 3. IAS officer Mallavarapu Bala Latha, Yandamuri Veerendranath Anil Rachamalla, Mithun Kumar, K Ankitha, Gampa Nageshwar Rao of IMPACT foundation, Retired SRR college principal B Madhusudhan Reddy and others would educate the youth on drugs, online frauds, loan apps, misuse of social media, career guidance and inform success stories.

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said one lakh students from different educational institutions would participate in the conference through Zoom app. Another 1,000 students would attend the programme physically at the function hall. The programme would be streamed live to all the colleges and made arrangements to interact with dignitaries.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Collector RV Karnan, film actor Rajendra Prasad and others would attend the programme.