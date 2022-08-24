Minister Indrakaran takes part in Padayatra in Nirmal

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy took part in a walkathon taken out from Sri Datta Sai temple on the outskirts of Nirmal to Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple in Kadili village in Dilawarpur mandal on Wednesday. The event was organised by Lakkidi Jaganmohan Reddy, president of Sai Deeksha Seva Samithi of Nirmal town.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that the event was conducted for the welfare of the world. He stated that the event was being held for six years in a row. He expressed happiness by participating in the walkathon. He added that temples were developed like never before under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Indrakaran further said that Nirmal Assembly constituency underwent an unprecedented growth in the aspect of spirituality. Nirmal Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Nirmal TRS town president Marugonda Ramu, Farmer Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman Dharmaji Rajender were present.