Telangana man burgles his own house, steals wife’s ornaments, nabbed in Nirmal

Gold ornaments weighing 8.1 tolas, six tolas of silver jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh recovered from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 02:11 PM

Representational Photo

Nirmal: A man, who committed a burglary in his own home to steal his wife’s ornaments, was arrested at Mahadevapur Colony here on Sunday.

Gold ornaments weighing 8.1 tolas and six tolas of silver jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh were recovered from him.

Nirmal Inspector Anil Kumar said Shavule Shiva, who is unemployed, was arrested for stealing gold and silver ornaments of his wife Anitha Rani, a government teacher. He allegedly broke down the main door and entered the house.

Shiva was detained when he was found to be involved in the offence as per video footage recorded on a neighbour’s CCTV camera.

On being interrogated, Shiva said he committed the burglary to meet his personal expenses. He said he dropped his wife at her school and stole the ornaments.