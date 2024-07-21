Heavy rains lash parts of erstwhile Adilabad; shepherd washed away

Khanapur mandal receives the highest rainfall of 111.7 mm, followed by Laxmanachanda mandal at 111.6 mm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 12:18 PM

streams and rivulets swelled hitting connectivity of many remote villages in the erstwhile district

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, affecting normal life. A shepherd was washed away in a flooded stream at Etyala village in Dahegaon mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Nirmal district’s average rainfall was measured to be 69 mm. Khanapur mandal received the highest rainfall of 111.7 mm, followed by Laxmanachanda mandal at 111.6 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was gauged to be 464 mm as against the normal rainfall of 351 mm from June 1 to July 19 , reflecting an excess by 32 per cent.

The average rainfall of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad was 60 mm. Lingapur mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 93.6 mm. Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Wankidi, Asifabad, Chintalamanepalli and Penchikalpet mandal saw somewhere between 60 and 82 mm of rainfall. The district had an actual rainfall of 507 mm as compared to the normal rainfall of 395 mm, reflecting an excess by 28 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district’s average rainfall stands at 56 mm, while Indervelli mandal saw the highest rainfall of 91.3 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 494 mm as against the normal rainfall of 398 mm, showing an excess by 24 per cent.

The actual rainfall of Mancherial district was 416 mm when compared to normal rainfall of 364 mm till Saturday with the district seeing an average rainfall of 55.4 mm. Streams and rivulets swelled hitting connectivity of many remote villages. A shepherd was swept away in a flooding stream when he was attending nature’s call at Etyala village in Dahegaon mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.