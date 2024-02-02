Minister Konda Surekha urges students to enroll in Wetland Mitra programme

Participating in the World Wetlands Day celebrations at Neknampur, Minister Konda Surekha also highlighted how Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was adopted on the shores of the Caspian Sea

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Participating in the World Wetlands Day celebrations at Neknampur, Minister Konda Surekha also highlighted how Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was adopted on the shores of the Caspian Sea

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha urged students to get enrolled in Wetland Mitra programme and take up the responsibility of protecting the wetlands from dumping of waste, plastics etc.

Participating in the World Wetlands Day celebrations at Neknampur here on Friday, the Minister also highlighted how Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was adopted on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Also Read No forest fee for Medaram jatara: Konda Surekha

Later, she inaugurated Manmade Biggest Floating Bird Island at Neknampur Lake and participated in the plantation drive.