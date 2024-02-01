No forest fee for Medaram jatara: Konda Surekha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:45 PM

File Photo: Forest Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday announced that vehicles passing through Eturu Nagaram reserve forest to reach Sammakka Sarakka Jatara (Medaram Jatara) from February 2 to 29 would be exempted from paying the environment impact fee.

The State government was taking all measures to ensure that there was no inconvenience to devotees during the Medaram Sammakka and Saralamma Jatara. As part of this, the government had announced that the fee collected by the forest department will be suspended till the completion of the jatara, the Minister said, appealing the devotees not to dump plastic and other waste in the forests and ensure cleanliness.

