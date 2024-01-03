Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asks officials to work towards development of BCs

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also inquired about the performance of gurukula schools and the pass percentage of students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked officials to work towards providing quality education and employment to Backward Classes youth in the State.

Prabhakar, who reviewed the the performance of the BC Welfare Department, the existing Gurukula Vidyalayas, BC Corporation loans and BC Federation on Wednesday, directed the officials to work diligently for the overall development of BCs in the State. Efforts should be made to make BCs socially and economically strong, he said.

Also Read Minister Ponnam dismisses BRS demand for power-point presentation

The Minister also reviewed the activities of the hostels of the BC Welfare Department, the necessary funds and facilities being provided to them, and the coaching provided in the BC study circles of the State. He also inquired about the performance of gurukula schools and the pass percentage of students.

BC Welfare Department Secretary Burra Venkatesham and other senior officials of the department were present.