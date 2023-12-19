Minister Ponnam dismisses BRS demand for power-point presentation

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the previous BRS government had not entertained similar appears from the Congress in the past

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Countering the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) appeal to Speaker G Prasad Kumar seeking permission to make a presentation in the Assembly, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the previous BRS government had not entertained similar appears from the Congress in the past.

Congress MLAs had wanted to make a presentation on irrigation projects during the BRS rule but permission was denied, he said.

“Did the BRS government work democratically? It makes no sense to make such demand,” Prabhakar said at a press conference here on Tuesday. The Congress government was not politicizing any issue. The current financial situation of the State would be put before the people through the Assembly, he said.

He also found fault with the BRS for raising questions on Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers. The Congress government was committed to fulfill all the promises made to the people. BRS leaders need to have some patience and should not jump to conclusions, the Minister said.

“As Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed, the opposition members should chant the Congress party’s six guarantees” Ponnam Prabhakar said, also asking why so many grievances were being filed at Prajavani porgramme if the past government had worked efficiently.

The Transport Minister, admitting hardships were being faced by auto drivers due to the free travel scheme for women in TSRTC buses, assured that the government would come up with a solution.

“We had informed clearly that the situation will be reviewed after 15 days and decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said, adding that the free bus travel for women was not taken against the auto drivers interests. The government would seek suggestions from auto drivers to ensure their welfare, he said.

The Minister also clarified that not a single bus was taken off the road and efforts were being made to introduce new buses and increase the frequency, he said.