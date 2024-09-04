Minister Seethakka assures justice, help to Jainoor victim

While extending financial aid to her on behalf of the government. Minister Seethakka consoled the woman who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka assured that steps were being taken to ensure justice to the woman who survived a rape-murder attempt in Jainoor, while extending financial aid to her on behalf of the government. She consoled the woman who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In a statement, she termed that the assault against the woman was a heinous act, and that whoever the accused person was, he would be punished severely. The accused person was already detained by the police and was being interrogated. In connection with the attack, medical examination of the victim would be conducted and further action would be taken, she said.

The Minister also assured that stringent action would be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future in the agency areas. She requested the agitating tribals to extend their cooperation to prevent disruption of law and order.

Meanwhile, Collector Venkatesh Dhothre urged the tribal youth and communities to exercise restraint.