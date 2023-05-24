Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects Martyrs Memorial works

On Tuesday, the Minister inspected the final works under progress at the Martyrs Memorial being constructed opposite the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 24 May 23

Source: Facebook/Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating the Martyrs Memorial very soon, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy instructed the officials and agencies to expedite the works.

On Tuesday, the Minister inspected the final works under progress at the Martyrs Memorial being constructed opposite the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

After inspecting the works, the Minister Vemula instructed the officials to complete the works at the earliest. Later, he also inspected junction development works at the new Secretariat.