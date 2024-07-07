Ministers’ committee not appropriate to look into bifurcation issues: Vinod Kumar

Where were the committees that were constituted earlier, he asked while participating in a felicitation for ZPTCs, MPPs and MPTCs in Manakondur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 09:12 PM

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar addressing the gathering while participating ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs felicitation function held in Manakondur on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said it was not appropriate to appoint a ministers’ committee to look into bifurcation issues of the two Telugu States. Where were the committees that were constituted earlier, he asked while participating in a felicitation for ZPTCs, MPPs and MPTCs in Manakondur here.

On the defection of MLAs and MLCs from the party, Vinod Kumar said nothing would happen to the party with a few MLAs and MLCs leaving since the people and the original Telangana activists were still with the party. Assuring to give priority to youth, Vinod Kumar said youngsters would get tickets in the next elections. Victory and defeat were quite natural in politics, he said, expressing confidence that the BRS would return to power in the State.

Despite harassment by the State government, BRS workers would fight on public issues and strive hard to win 13 assembly seats in the erstwhile Karimnagar district in the next elections. The BRS might not be in power, but it was still powerful among the public, he said, asking party workers to be always on the field and to grill officials on public issues.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there was no future for regional political parties. However, Modi himself had now come to power with the support of regional political parties. Modi, who used to be a tiger, had now become a meek cat, he said, asserting that regional parties would continue to play a vital role in future as well.

Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, former MLAs and others were present.