Ministers visit tourist sites in Khammam

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao visited several tourist locations in erstwhile Khammam district on Monday.
The ministers visited Khammam fort, Nelakondapalli, Kinnerasani reservoir and others.
They discussed measures to develop eco and temple tourism in the district to attract national and international tourists by developing the sites.