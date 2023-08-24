Minor boy succumbs to snake bite in Thane

By PTI Published Date - 04:47 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Representational Image

Thane: A nine-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake in Maharashtra‘s Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The boy was playing outside his house at Saralgaon in Murbad area on Wednesday when he suffered the snake bite, an official from Murbad police station said.

He was rushed to the public health centre in Saralgaon where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he added.